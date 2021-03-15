Tbo Touch centre of drama unfolding at Soweto TV

Johannesburg – Revered radio and television icon Tbo Touch has been detached from Soweto TV.

Tbo Touch, real name Thabo Molefe, has been removed by disputed board chairperson Tuis Jabulani Nkutha from his position as acting CEO and non-executive director of the popular kasi station. Nkutha also dismissed head of channel Nokuthula Zulu.

Their sins were that they allegedly reduced salaries of employees as part of austerity measures they implemented to save costs at the station.

The employees allegedly took the station to court and won the case.

The station was ordered to pay the employees at least three-months salary, but it failed to do so.

Nkutha also apparently questioned the appointment of Tbo Touch to the board and as acting CEO of the station.

But Tbo Touch and Zulu’s dismissal could be overturned as the secretary of the board and legal adviser Sizwe Gcayi suspended Nkutha on Friday as the director of the board and declared his position as chairman of the board unlawful and illegal.

He also threatened to press criminal charges against him for unlawfully removing Tbo Touch and another non-executive director, Spencer Malongete, from the Companies and Intellectual Property Commission (CPIC) records and declared him a delinquent director.

In the letter that Sunday World has seen, Gcayi said Tbo Touch, Malongete, Peter Mabe, Lulama Zabala and Nkutha were appointed as non-executive directors on September 5 2019.

He said Tbo Touch was also appointed acting CEO, giving him executive powers to implement the decisions he did until Zulu was appointed. He added that he was surprised when the directors informed him that he had removed the two as non-executive directors and recently appointed himself as the chairperson.

“In view of the above, you are hereby requested to immediately furnish the four directors and the writer hereof with lawfully executed board resolutions regarding the purported removal or resignation of Mr Malongete and Mr Molefe as directors of Soweto TV,” reads the letter.

Gcayi also warned Nkutha that the documents he submitted at CIPC to remove Tbo Touch and Malongete as non-executive directors were unlawful; and he threatened to press criminal charges against him “Please be advised that, to the extent that irregular documents were submitted to the CIPC with your participation, you will be subjected to criminal prosecution for contravening the Companies Act 2008, as well as such unlawful conduct in terms of the Prevention of Organised Crime Act 2002,” he said.

He also said he did not recognise him as the chairperson of the board.

“You are hereby informed that you are not an executive director or chairperson of Soweto TV as you have never been appointed to such position by the board, and you are well aware that the regulations do not make provision for your purported appointment as an executive director.” He threatened to have him arrested if he did not desist from his actions.

Tbo Touch declined to comment.

He referred questions to the station’s public relations officer, Lebogang Chauke, who said they did not recognise the duo’s dismissal, but declined to comment further.

Author



Ngwako Malatji