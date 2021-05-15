TBO Touch resigns from Soweto TV

Johannesburg – Radio and television personality Tbo Touch as resigned as a Soweto TV board member.

The former Metro FM DJ, whose real name is Thabo Molefe’s resignation comes shortly after he was accused of hijacking the station.

Last year, he suspended most of Soweto TV’s producers something that miffed many people associated with the station.

Touch who owned Touch HD, an online TV station called was appointed the station’s director in 2019.

His tenure at the station has been marked by turbulence.

Also read: Tbo Touch centre of drama unfolding at Soweto TV

His relationship with some board members and the founder of the station Tshepo Thafeng, was strained to the extent that their fights were reported to the complaints and compliance commission of the Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (Icasa).

Sunday World is in a position of his resignation letter dated 12 May.

In the letter Touch stated that he was resigning because he had new business ventures and would not have time for the a activities of the station.

Touch who in the resignation letter claimed that the station owed him more than R1 million, said he served the station to ensure its development.

‘It is with great regret that I inform you about my decision to resign from the board of directors of Soweto TV,” read part of his resignation letter. He said his resignation wasn’t because he was unhappy, but was because he felt it was time for him to move on. He also mentioned how during his tenure the station’s debt was reduced.

View Touch’s resignation letter below:

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here. Sunday World

Author



Theo Nyhaba