Telkom is giving gaming content creators a chance to win R100 000

Johannesburg – Telkom has launched a competition called #OpenUpTheGames calling for avid gamers, creators, producers and commentators alike to create a lifestyle program focused on gaming for a chance to win 1 of 3 prizes of a R100 000 cash injection to produce a full season to be hosted on TelkomONE ‘s gaming prime channel slot coming soon!

The competition is currently open until 30 April 2021 for submissions of a minimum 1 and maximum 3 lifestyle content pieces relating to gaming and no longer than between 5-10 mins each.

Click here for submissions.

“Following the success of the #OpenUpTheIndustry content creation competition, we wanted to open up another industry of interest to our customers – gaming, in addition to other future segments to be disclosed in due time that are in line with our content strategy,” said Wanda Mkhize – Telkom Executive Smart Home & Content.

“This time we are looking for unique and compelling content that appeals to gamers and focuses on drama around either following the lives of gamers, covers gaming technology and or profiles top players. It’s really open and up to the creators of the content what they deem important to show us. We do not only want them to impress us, but also to surprise us pleasantly with their interesting and stand-out content and ideas!”

#OpenUpTheGames is targeting TelkomONE’s youth market that is between 16-34 years old. Entry submissions will follow the same process as #OpenUpTheIndustry with a form to be completed, artwork and MP4 files required for consideration.

Summary of entry requirements:

• Minimum of one and maximum of three gaming lifestyle clips no longer than between 5-10 minutes each

• Entrants must be 18 years old and older to enter

• Submit artwork via www.create.telkomone.tv

• Acceptance of the full Terms and Conditions (viewable on www.create.telkomone.tv) of the competition is required.

TelkomONE is available on Web, App and Streaming Box and comes in daily, weekly and monthly subscription packages over and above a free section with a wide range of TV channels available to customers from most major networks. TelkomONE can be accessed at www.telkomone.tv.

