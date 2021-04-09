Telkom replaces SIM-Sonke with new data-inclusive prepaid plan, Thola More

Johannesburg – South Africa’s leading telecommunications company, has launched a new tariff plan named Thola More.

The new prepaid plan will replace the company’s voice-focused offering – SIM Sonke, effective today to include data and extra SMS and calling benefits upon recharging.

Telkom Thola More is a prepaid tariff plan that offers prepaid customers additional free benefits including data, SMSs and Telkom-to-Telkom voice call minutes when they recharge their account with R5 airtime or more.

The benefits apply to new and existing customers who migrate to the tariff plan.

“Essentially, customers be will rewarded with free all-network data, on-net minutes and SMSs as specified in the product offer, every time they recharge with R5 or more,” explained Andrew Dawson, Executive: Mobile Products and Services, Telkom.

All existing SIM-Sonke customers will be upgraded to the new Thola More prepaid tariff plan and will be able to carry over any accumulated and paid-for product bundles upon successful migration.

“The introduction of Thola More tariff plan is in line with our data-led consumer strategy, which is a response to the ever-changing data needs of our customers who challenge us to continuously improve our products’ value propositions to meet those needs. The replaced offering was outdated in the current market conditions and we have observed that more and more, data is becoming a priority in the lives of our customers in addition to minutes; what better way for them to sample our data offering for a holistic experience with our brand,” added Dawson.

1-for-1 Recharge Benefits per recharge value

The following out Out-of-Bundle Rates apply: – one of the cheapest price plans in the markets:

• Data – R0,30/MB

• Off-net voice – R0,69/ minute

• On-net voice – R0,30/ minute

• SMS/MMS – R0,50/ message

Free benefits are not transferrable to other users. Recharges under R5 do not qualify for benefits. Customers can change their Prepaid Tariff plan or migrate to Thola More through the USSD, *180#, once every 30 days.

