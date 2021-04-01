Telkom’s Easter Gospel Concert to feature Ntokozo Mbambo, Benjamin Dube and Lebo Sekgobela

Johannesburg – South African Gospel music fans will be pleased to learn that Telkom is bringing a second instalment of its Easter Gospel Concert, inaugurated last year, this time to TelkomONE and scheduled to air this Easter Weekend from 2-4 April 2021.

The impressive line-up features Pastor Benjamin Dube, Ntokozo Mbambo and Lebo Sekgobela and tickets will be sold for R20 for one show or R50 for an all-weekend pass to the three concerts.

“The South African faith-based community will experience yet another Easter Holiday under strict COVID-19 restrictions, meaning that congregating is still not allowed for health and safety reasons. It is not all gloom and doom, however, as virtual gatherings have ensured that connecting with each other for work, study and entertainment isn’t completely ruled out in these challenging times,” said Wanda Mkhize – Content Executive at Telkom.

“Last year, we hosted a successful Easter Gospel concert with Ntokozo Mbambo and we are bringing it back due to popular demand. This time, we’ve added to the line-up and extended the duration to over the weekend; and for a steal!” Mkhize explained.

Commenting on the concert at the behind-the-scenes recording of the concert, Lebo Sekgobela said: “I am grateful to be alive and healthy at this time; and I am especially grateful to be able to minister to my fans through my music. I know that they will enjoy the show; and of course everyone has their favourite songs but it’s always difficult for me to pick. I can say though that I’ve tried to accommodate everyone with my performances.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lebo Sekgobela (@sekgobelalebo)

There have been numerous reports on the topic of the creative and financial challenges faced by the arts community in the wake of the outbreak and during lockdown.

“This time has challenged the general public and us artists to be innotive. We miss church but it doesn’t mean that we can’t worship at home. This is a great inniative by Telkom; and it’s a good example of how corporates can assist and support the arts community which has been gravely affected by the pandemic as is the rest of the world and other various industries. I believe the concert will bless many of us needing spiritual upliftment at home and confronted with taking care of not only our spiritual wellness but also our mental health,” added Pastor Benjamin Dube.

Whether the concert will become an annual event for the telecommunications company is still be seen.

Mbambo, who kicked off the inaugural show by herself in 2020, said: “I am honoured to have the company of the amazing Lebo Sekgobela and the talented Pastor Benjamin Dube this year. I can’t wait for fans to experience the exhilarating performances we have prepared for them. Of course, things have definitely changed and I can’t say for sure whether or not this is the new norm because I hope that it is not. We miss connecting with people, feeding off their energies while on stage and seeing their reactions to a performance. For now, however, online concerts are a good alternative. We all need to be safe while navigating this new world order; and how on brand for Telkom to make it possible!”

Tickets are available for purchase through TelkomONE: www.TelkomONE.tv where viewers can stream the concerts everyday between 2-4 April 2021 from 1pm.

Order of the concerts:

2 April 2021: Benjamin Dube

3 April 2021: Lebo Sekgobela

4 April 2021: Ntokozo Mbambo

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author



SUNDAY WORLD