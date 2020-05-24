Breaking News

Ten more COVID-19 patients die, over 1200 new infections recorded

By Ngwako Malatji
Ten more people in South Africa have died of COVID-19 , taking the death toll from 397 to 407 . The infection cases have also spiked by 1218,  ballooning the total number of infection cases from 20,125 to 21,343. This was announced by Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize on Saturday . Mkhize also said the new figures were from 21338 tests done in the last 24-hour cycle.
The total number of recoveries to date is 10,104.
The breakdown of positive cases by province is:
  • Eastern Cape 2,569;
  • Free State 196;
  • Gauteng  2,633;
  • KwaZulu-Natal 1,777;
  • Limpopo 124;
  • Mpumalanga 97;
  • North West 81;
  • Northern Cape 40 and Western Cape 13,826.

 

Author


Similar stories

Breaking News

COVID-19 claims 28 more lives as infection cases pass 20 000 mark

Twenty eight (28) more people in South  Africa have died of COVID-19 , taking the death toll to 397 . The infection cases have...
Read more
News

Uzalo actor Simphiwe Majozi beds a politician

SABC1’s Uzalo actor Simphiwe Majozi has found love in the arms of Elundini local municipality DA councilor Kekeletso Mahlelebe. Majozi is famous for the comical...
Read more

Latest News

Trending

Company News

   Loading latest Press Releases...

Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch with the latest news!

Categories

The company

Sunday World

© 1999–2020
Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved.
Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our
terms & conditions and privacy policy.