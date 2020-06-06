Tha Simelane apologises to Babes Wodumo

KwaMamkhize reality show personality Tha Simelane gives Babes Wodumo a one-liner apology.

According to Simelane his Diamond Diva’s Instagram Live TV show was meant to be “fun and vibrant”.

His apology follows social media uproar when his show took an emotional turn, revealing claims that Babes Wodumo, whose real name is Bongekile Simelane, was allegedly using cocaine.

In the live recording, the Wololo hitmaker opened about fighting off assumptions that she was always ‘drunk’ and black tax.

“I have a lot of things that I am facing. I had to start afresh and build a home for my parents. But people judge you without knowing your situation,” said Wodumo.

Simelane had initially apologised on Friday with a one-liner on the same platform.

“Me and My Sister. I’m sorry nana,” he wrote in the post which he has since deleted.

Today, the Nontandakubukwa public relations owner, issued out a statement saying he took full responsibility for his actions.

“I would like to apologise profusely to the public and most importantly to my sister Bongekile Simelane/ Babes Wodumo and her fans at large. Thursday’s interview was supposed to be fun and vibrant, unfortunately, it ended in tears.

“ It was never my international to cause any malicious damage relating to her brand. I was emotional and I take full responsibility for my actions, as a host and a close friend, I should have handled it way better (sic). I am sincerely sorry to Babes Wodumo,” said Simelane.

Simelane had interviewed three other female artists, Busiswa, TDK Macasette, and Afrotainment’s female musician Tipsey.

Author



Nokuthula Zwane