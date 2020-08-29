The King Of Wakanda Is No More

Chadwick Boseman, who brought the superhero Black Panther to life, has died.

His death was confirmed by his family on his social media page a few hours ago.

He was diagnosed with colon cancer four years ago but had not made the information public.

He married singer Taylor Simone Ledward recently and the couple had no children.

The 43-year-old has starred in many Blockbusters from playing baseball great Jackie Robinson in 42 and soul singer James Brown in Get On Up.

But it was his role as the King of Wakanda in the Black Panther film that tumulted his fame. The film won critical acclaim and was a victory particularly for having a largely black cast and director.

South African’s embraced the film by dressing up in various African attire to celebrate the premiere, featuring SA cast, John Kani, Connie Chiume, and Atandwa Kani.

Boseman was quoted as saying that this film had changed what it means to be young, gifted and black.

Kevin Feige, president of Marvel Studios and chief creative officer of Marvel, paid tribute to Boseman in a statement.

“Chadwick’s passing is absolutely devastating. He was our T’Challa, our Black Panther, and our dear friend. Each time he stepped on set, he radiated charisma and joy, and each time he appeared on screen, he created something truly indelible. He embodied a lot of amazing people in his work, and nobody was better at bringing great men to life. He was as smart and kind and powerful and strong as any person he portrayed. Now he takes his place alongside them as an icon for the ages. The Marvel Studios family deeply mourns his loss, and we are grieving tonight with his family,” said Feige.

Angela Bassett, who plays his mother in the film, also paid a touching tribute to him in an Instagram post.

https://twitter.com/chadwickboseman/status/1299530165463199747

Author



Somaya Stockenstroom