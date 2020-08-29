The King Of Wakanda Is No More

Chadwick Boseman, who brought the superhero Black Panther to life, has died.
His death was confirmed by his family on his social media page a few hours ago.
He was diagnosed with colon cancer four years ago but had not made the information public.
He married singer Taylor Simone Ledward recently and the couple had no children.
The 43-year-old has starred in many Blockbusters from playing baseball great Jackie Robinson in 42 and soul singer James Brown in Get On Up.
But it was his role as the King of Wakanda in the Black Panther film that tumulted his fame. The film won critical acclaim and was a victory particularly for having a largely black cast and director.
South African’s embraced the film by dressing up in various African attire to celebrate the premiere, featuring SA cast, John Kani, Connie Chiume, and Atandwa Kani.
Kevin Feige, president of Marvel Studios and chief creative officer of Marvel, paid tribute to Boseman in a statement.
“Chadwick’s passing is absolutely devastating. He was our T’Challa, our Black Panther, and our dear friend. Each time he stepped on set, he radiated charisma and joy, and each time he appeared on screen, he created something truly indelible. He embodied a lot of amazing people in his work, and nobody was better at bringing great men to life. He was as smart and kind and powerful and strong as any person he portrayed. Now he takes his place alongside them as an icon for the ages. The Marvel Studios family deeply mourns his loss, and we are grieving tonight with his family,” said Feige.
Angela Bassett, who plays his mother in the film, also paid a touching tribute to him in an Instagram post.
“It was meant to be for Chadwick and me to be connected, for us to be family. But what many don’t know is our story began long before his historic turn as Black Panther. During the premiere party for Black Panther, Chadwick reminded me of something. He whispered that when I received my honorary degree from Howard University, his alma mater, he was the student assigned to escort me that day. And here we were, years later as friends and colleagues, enjoying the most glorious night ever! We’d spent weeks prepping, working, sitting next to each other every morning in makeup chairs, preparing for the day together as mother and son. I am honored that we enjoyed that full circle experience. This young man’s dedication was awe-inspiring, his smile contagious, his talent unreal. So I pay tribute to a beautiful spirit, a consummate artist, a soulful brother…”thou aren’t not dead but flown afar…”. All you possessed, Chadwick, you freely gave. Rest now, sweet prince.” #WakandaForever
