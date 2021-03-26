‘The Lion’ wants one more title before retiring

Johannesburg – South African veteran fighter Ryno “The Lion” Liebenberg is gunning for one more international ring accolade before hanging up his gloves.

Liebenberg scored an eighth round knockout stoppage victory against Rowan “Brave Heart” Campbell last Sunday at Emperors Palace in a winner takes- all championship clash.

At stake was all three of Campbell’s super middleweight belts – SA, World Boxing Association pan-African and International Boxing Organisation (IBO) All-Africa.

The 37-year-old seasoned campaigner, who intends to retire from boxing at the end of the year, said he wanted to add another international belt in his trophy cabinet before he could call it a day.

According to the lanky warrior, this was his last fight on South African soil as he would fight his remaining batt les on the international stage. Liebenberg donated his purse money to charity organisations on the West Rand where he comes from.

He has firmly set his sight on the IBO super middleweight world title held by the US-based Ecuadorian titlist Carlos Gongora.

If his wish is granted, this will be his second crack at the IBO world title after he fell short to wrestle away the then vacant crown from Thomas Oosthuizen’s hands.

“Getting another shot at a world title would be a cherry on top. I also want to try to get a victory on international stage. I would be happy to challenge the IBO world champion Gongora,” he said.

“Locally, there is no one to defend the SA title against, so I will relinquish it … I’ve beaten everyone. I fought Rowan because he was the SA champion and the next big thing. I wanted to see if I can still stand in front of the young boys, and have seen that I can,” said Lienbenberg.

On his 10-year illustrious boxing career, the Krugersdorp-born pugilist has shared the ring with some of the best fighters in boxing business.

He fought world-class opponents such as Eleider Alvarez, Oosthuizen, Nick Hanning and Vincent Feigenbutz.

Reporting by Malibongwe Bhido.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author



SUNDAY WORLD