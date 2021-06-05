The return of the famous side hustle

Johannesburg – While the side hustle may have found its place firmly in our pandemic-era lexicon, it has, in fact, been around since the recession of the 1950s.

So, it stands to reason that as the world enters another recession, the side hustle has regained our collective attention.

And the numbers clearly demonstrate the rising interest in alternative revenue streams. Below are three potential avenues that you might want to consider.

Blog yourself a business

Influencing is big business – but be warned, establishing the kind of following that leads to financial gain doesn’t happen overnight.

Those who’ve started the most successful blogs or social accounts – more common these days than long-form blogging – have typically done so through finding their unique voice, which resonated with a like-minded audience and brands.

More and more brands are looking to work with micro-influencers because they are considered credible within their communities. So, you don’t need thousands of followers to spark a brand’s interest.

Hustle yourself into hospitality

The hospitality industry was one of those that were hardest hit by the pandemic.

Yet, it is also anticipated to be one of the quickest sectors to recover as people are craving human interaction – and the simple act of connecting over a meal has become more significant.

Skill-savvy for success

Are you great at graphic design or a wizard with words?

Maybe you’re a natural with kids or famous for your cakes.

Once you have identified your talent, assess whether it needs to be honed. You may be great at make-up, but you don’t have much experience working on other faces.

A make-up course will help you learn the basics.

By Litha Maqungo.

• Maqungo works for Metropolitan.

