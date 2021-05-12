The Rose bemoans wilt of SA boxing

Johannesburg – South African boxing legend Dingaan “The Rose of Soweto” Thobela has made a humble plea to Mzansi top boxers to double their efforts in order to bring more world titles.

His emotional request came after South Africa’s world champion Moruti Mthalane lost his International Boxing Federation (IBF) flyweight crown to a British prospect Sunny Edward in England last Saturday.

Thobela, a former three-time world champion, said local pugilists need to step up to offer a beacon of hope.

“Things are not looking good at the moment. The news about us not having a credible world champion is all over, and how Moruti lost his title.

“Our world-rated fighters should be inspired to work twice as hard, especially now that we don’t have a credible world champion.

“The pressure will be on them to perform well on their international assignments and continue to fly the SA flag. They are carrying our hopes,” said Thobela.

South Africa has four world champions, three of them – Kevin Lerena, Gideon Buthelezi and Nkosinathi Joyi – are International Boxing Organisation (IBO) title holders, and World Boxing Federation (WBF) lightweight champion Ayanda Nkosi.

However, IBO and WBF are often considered “minor” world boxing controlling bodies because their titles are not recognised by the four sanctioning bodies; the World Boxing Council (WBC), World Boxing Organisation (WBO), World Boxing Association (WBA) and the IBF. The bodies recognise one another in rankings and title unifications.

Top local fighters who are one step closer to world title shots are Thabiso Mchunu and Sive Nontshinga. Mchunu is a mandatory challenger for the WBC title and Nontshinga for the IBF title. Another world title contender Azinga Fuzile is scheduled to battle with Martin Ward for the IBF junior lightweight elimination bout in Las Vegas later this month. Thobela, who held WBA and WBC world titles, is optimistic that South Africa will produce more credible world champions in the not-so-far distant future.

“South Africa has an abundance of boxing talent. We have proved it over the years with the quality of the world champions we have produced.

“Now is the time to revisit those training methods that made us a great boxing nation,” said Thobela.

Reporting by Malibongwe Bhido.

