New sheriff in KZN after Zikalala is ousted from top ANC post

Former KwaZulu-Natal ANC Youth League leader Siboniso Duma was on Saturday night declared as the new provincial chairperson, beating Sihle Zikalala to the top post in the party’s biggest province.

Duma, who emerged late in the race garnered 930 votes against Zikalala’s 665 votes. The ANC’s new boss in the province is currently the chair of chairs in the provincial legislature.

Zikalala, who also serves as the province’s premier had hoped that he would be re-elected to the influential position, but Duma’s slate made a clean sweep of the top 5 positions which include deputy chairperson, secretary, deputy secretary and treasurer.

Health MEC Nomagugu Simelane got the nod as Duma’s deputy, while Bheki Mtolo edged out incumbent Mdumiseni Ntuli for the provincial secretary position. The only official who retains his position was Sipho Hlomuka as the deputy provincial secretary.

Ntuthuko Mahlaba was elected as provincial treasurer. Attention at the hotly contested conference will now turn to the election of the provincial executive committee members. ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to give a keynote address at the conference later today.

