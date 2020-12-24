These are Sunday World’s Charmzas of the year

Johannesburg – The charmza of the year must be the thousands of men and women in the frontline of the fight against COVID-19.

We also pay tribute to frontline health workers who succumbed to the pandemic while caring for patients.

Since the onset of the global pandemic in March, the health workers have had to sacrifice their lives to save ours.

Many of them still get paid meagre salaries, despite the important work they do.

Our doctors, nurses and other medical professionals work under difficult conditions due to the country’s poor public health-care system.

Yet our health-care workers have been serving the people of this country with dedication and selflessness, notwithstanding the tough conditions under which they work.

The first wave of the disease was not as severe in SA compared to other countries thanks to the dedication of our nurses, doctors and other health workers.

As the country grapples with the second wave of the pandemic, we at Sunday World want to take this opportunity to express gratitude to frontline workers for their sterling work and want to remind them that we appreciate their efforts.

We also pay our respects to the families of medical professionals.

They too are charmzas of the year.

Another charmza of the year has to be Pitso Mosimane.

From Sir Alex Ferguson to Pep Guardiola to Jose Mourinho, the most successful trophy-winning managers in world football have been ambitious.

So is the man from Kagiso in Krugersdorp.

Mosimane this year guaranteed his place as one of the best coaches to ever ply his trade on the African continent.

When we are faced with such incomparable brilliance as Mosimane’s, we tend to understate just how good it is. Mosimane is one of our charmzas of the year for a stellar career he has had and a phenomenal year, which saw him win two trebles with different teams, including the most difficult job on the continent, that of coaching Egyptian giants Al Ahly.

On January 5 2017, Mosimane won the Coach of the Year accolade at the 2016 Glo-CAF Awards in Abuja, Nigeria after guiding Mamelodi Sundowns to league glory in 2015/16 and claiming the Telkom Knockout trophy, which meant Mosimane stood alone as the only coach to have made a clean sweep of all domestic trophies in the PSL era.

