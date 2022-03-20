Things fall apart in Khawe’s paradise

Hardly two years into their marriage, ANC Gauteng heavyweight Jacob Khawe and his wife Nthabeleng, are headed for a messy divorce.

The situation is so bad that Nthabeleng has allegedly packed Khawe’s clothes in black refuse bags and kicked him out of their multimillion-rand mansion in the exclusive Featherbrooke Estate in Krugersdorp last week.

Sources close to the couple who was married in a lavish ceremony in December 2020 at the exclusive Monte Bello Estate in Bloemfontein, said the two are now living separately.

“Nthabeleng had had enough of Jacob’s drama of not being the husband. She had deactivated Jacob’s access card to the security entrance of the Featherbrooke Estate after she had kicked him out of the house,” said one source.

“Nthabeleng had been complaining about Jacob’s behaviour to both her and his families, including their close friends, however, she lost her cool and told him where to get off.”

Another close confidante said that trouble started a month after their wedding. It is alleged that Khawe had disappeared for six weeks and resurfaced without giving any explanation for his absence.

“When he came back, he told her that she had no right to ask him questions. Nthabeleng was fragile but she tried to be strong, however, she couldn’t as the whole thing sent her into depression.

“She ended up taking a cocktail of medication to ease the pain… She was also admitted to hospital many times as she was trying to be strong,” said our second source.

Khawe is the ANC secretary in Gauteng, while Nthabeleng runs an accounting firm.

The couple’s friends say Khawe has allegedly denied his wife her conjugal rights for the six months, often returning in the wee hours of the morning from “drinking sprees”.

“How do you marry and be sex-starved for six months? Clearly, this is a crisis, and it is causing irreparable harm.

“Nthabeleng had also left WhatsApp groups of Jacob’s circles,” said a friend.

The couple, who were both been married before, has now resorted to talking via fiery WhatsApp messages, which lay bare the disdain it has for each other.

Khawe was married to Khusela Diko, former spokesperson for President Cyril Ramaphosa but their marriage ended in divorce.

He later married Gauteng MEC for social development Thuliswa Nkabinde-Khawe, who died in 2019.

Attempts to reach Nthabeleng and Khawe were unsuccessful.

MEC of Cogta and Human settlements Lebogang Maile and former Ekurhuleni mayor Mzwandile Masina were some of the dignitaries that attended the couple’s lavish wedding.

