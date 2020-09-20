Thirteen COVID-19 deaths recorded on the eve of level 1

Thirteen people are reported to have died from COVID-19 on the eve of lockdown level 1. This is the lowest number of deaths South Africa has seen in months.

The deadly virus hit our shores in March, sending the country into one of the hardest lockdowns in the world. To date, 15 953 people have died of the novel coronavirus.

Three of the thirteen deaths were reported in the Eastern Cape, one in KZN, three from Gauteng and six in the Western Cape.

Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize said the recovery rate was now at 89.2 percent.

The total number of detected cases are 661 211 with 1 555 new cases reported in the last 24 hours.

A total of 4041 543 tests are said to have been conducted around the country.

With more people venturing out to enjoy the warmer weather, Mkhize has urged South Africans to adhere to COVID-19 safety protocols at all times. Wear a mask when out in public and sanitize your hands or wash them regularly with soap for 20 seconds.

For those who want to eat out, consider the advice below:

THREE things to consider when deciding on whether to eat out at a sit-in restuarant in the time of #COVID19 #NewNormal#AvoidResurgence pic.twitter.com/MGAIqO1zEi — Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) September 18, 2020

Author



Somaya Stockenstroom