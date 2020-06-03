Thobela FM in hot water over alleged bias

Thobela FM presenter Matshidiso Molaba has been accused of oppressing an interviewee by conducting a biased interview.

Limpopo Artist Movement (LAM) has laid a complaint against the Hlokwa La Tsela presenter after she allegedly refused to understand their matter and allegedly acted in favour of the Department of Arts and Culture.

LAM was on air to discuss the non-inclusion of artist’s organisations in drawing up the criteria for the Business and Arts South Africa (BASA) artist relief grant released by the government to ensure that artists stay afloat during the COVID-19 state of disaster as gigs have dried up.

In the telephonic interview, which Sunday World has heard, Molaba questioned LAM’s chairperson Mphoza Mashabela on why he called the media instead of discussing his issues with the department – a question which Mashabela found offensive.

“The presenter/ journalist breached the SABC editorial by using offensive language and insulting the LAM chairperson live on air. She continued by taking the side of the department and asking questions with the tone of not showing respect and turning the interview into an embarrassment for LAM chairperson,” reads a part of LAM’s complaint letter to the SABC.

“She accused the chairperson of using the media to benefit himself and always coming to the programme complaining about the department of sport, arts and culture to benefit his interest from the money offered.”

LAM secretary Martha Mashilo said they felt the journalist misused her professional powers to degrade the organisation’s chairperson and did not allow him the freedom of expression.

“We also feel the dignity and integrity of the chairperson was intentionally tarnished by the host, who overlooked journalistic codes of conduct with the aim of destroying his image.

We therefore demand the presenter to apologise live on [air] about her behaviour as she breached the SABC editorial policy. We also want her to apologise.”

SABC spokesperson Mmoni Seapolelo said: “The SABC can confirm receipt of a formal complaint from the Limpopo Arts Management against Thobela FM Current Affairs Presenter, Matshidiso Molaba. The Corporation is investigating the matter and cannot provide any further details at this stage.”

Author



Boitumelo Kgobotlo