Thousands of pupils get high on cough syrup mix in new trend

Johannesburg – Substance abuse at both primary and high schools in the country remains a problem, particularly the “Lean” trend.

Lean is a mixture of codeine and other ingredients such as soda and candy.

It is sometimes called purple drank or sizzurp.

Several rappers have promoted Lean as a recreational drug and a source of creative inspiration.

Having gained popularity over the last five years, health experts estimated that in 2018 there were about 60 000 youths addicted to the substance.

Naptosa president Basil Manuel said the numbers have most likely increased, adding that Lean remains a problem at schools around the country.

Manuel said although some principals reported that large supermarkets have heeded the call and stopped selling the cough syrup without a script, many smaller shops, start-up spaza shops and even taverns are selling it.

“It remains a problem because of the easy access. Cough mixtures are much lower priced than other products. They mix and sip even on their way to school and teachers are none the wiser, because how do you investigate every cooldrink. Principals have now said certain types of cough mixture will be confiscated,” Manuel said.

“But teachers have a lot to deal with other than monitor every child drinking a cooldrink. Early detection systems are largely absent in our school for any substance abuse – they rely on drug organisations, often when it’s too late.”

Drug awareness groups explain that the cough syrup contains codeine is used to treat pain and also has a sedative effect.

As an opioid, it is highly addictive and can be deadly. If copious amounts are consumed, you can go into a coma, suffer hypertension, convulsions and may get cyanosis, which results in turning blue due to a lack of oxygen.

It was reported in 2017 that a pupil in Durban went into cardiac arrest after consuming the concoction, also called purple syrup.

A teacher at a private Roodepoort school, who did not want to be named, said even pupils at their school were using the mixture to get high. She said they mix a half bottle of medicine into a two-litre cooldrink, and because of the colour, it’s hard to detect it.

She also said “Lean parties” were organised, where pupils would gather and consume the drink together with their hubbly pipes. She also mentioned that she found two girls passed out in a field close to Bosmont, west of Johannesburg, early last year, but there was no physical proof that the girls had consumed the substance, except a bottle of Fanta Grape.

“They were in school uniform, not the school I teach at though. I managed to wake the one and ended up taking them home. They don’t realise that they could have been hurt or raped in that open veld.” She added that reports have emerged that pupils are also using antiretroviral medications (issued for the management of HIV/Aids) to get high.

“It seems to be the latest trend. There is only so much we can do as teachers,” she said. Department of Basic Education spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga said every year they have to deal with such matters, adding that the department has been aware, through feedback from teachers, that some pupils become disruptive and exhibit conduct that is not conducive to a learning environment.

“It is a complex matter that schools alone are not able to deal with as the substances are obtained and consumed elsewhere. All the department can do is to urge parents and guardians to monitor the children and speak to them about the effects of these substances,” he said.

Somaya Stockenstroom