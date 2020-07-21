Thulas Nxesi becomes second Cabinet Minister admitted to hospital due to COVID-19

Minister of Employment and Labour Thulas Nxesi has become the second member of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Cabinet to be admitted to hospital due to the COVID-19.

Nxesi was admitted to hospital last night on the advice of his medical doctors, almost a week after testing positive for coronavirus and went into self-quarantine at his home.

“His admission to hospital comes on the advice of his medical doctors, in order for him to have access to better medical attention and proper monitoring,” a cabinet statement reads.

On Monday, Mineral Resources and Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe was also admitted to hospital after contracting the virus about a week ago. Mantashe’s wife, Nolwandle, who also tested positive for the disease, remain in self-quarantine. Mantashe was taken to hospital on the advice of the family doctor to “get better medical attention and monitoring”.

“We wish both Minister Nxesi and Minister Mantashe well and a speedy recovery,” Minister in the Presidency Jackson Mthembu said.

The admission of the two ministers to hospital comes in the wake of three premiers testing positive for COVID-19 – North West’s Job Mokgoro, Western Cape’s Alan Winde and Gauteng’s David Makhura.

