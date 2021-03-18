Tlhopane was groomed to take over Sundowns

Johannesburg – As mining billionaire and outgoing Mamelodi Sundowns president Patrice Motsepe ascends the Confederation of African Football (CAF) presidency seat, the general sentiment in local football circles is that his eldest son, Tlhopane, is the right man for the job as he has been groomed to take over from his father.

Motsepe senior was elected unopposed at the CAF elective congress in Rabat, Morocco, on Friday, following the withdrawal of two opposing candidates.

Last week, Jacques Anouma of the Ivory Coast and Senegal’s Augustin Senghor, coupled with the ineligibility of Ahmad Ahma from Madagascar, who is banned after being found guilty of corruption by Fifa, paved the way for Motsepe to take over.

Former Kaizer Chiefs and Sundowns striker, football stalwart Mike Ntombela said Motsepe’s move to hand over the reins to his son was expected.

“The way we were brought up is that a son takes over from his father, it is reality. People may debate the succession matt er, ask questions about whether it was right to hand over the presidency to a family member or recruit someone from outside.” said Ntombela.

“The answer is we’ve had a number of clubs in the PSL having family members taking over crucial positions for the sake of continuity, those given the responsibility are leaders in their own right.” Former Cameroon and Downs superstar Roger Feutmba, who was influential when the team won three successive PSL league titles starting in 1997, was full of praise for Motsepe senior and his son.

“First , we are lucky to have Motsepe taking over as CAF president, he will take the game to another level. He is someone who wants to give back to African football, it’s a good move, a blessing, as we know African football is riddled with corruption.”

On Tlhopane taking over, Feutmba said: “The young man is a businessman and Motsepe did prepare him for the [senior] position.”

Masandawana midfield legend Manqoba “Shakes” Ngwenya summed up the move by saying: “To me it does not come as a surprise, he was being groomed over the years. I’ve had meetings with him to chat about football. He has been around; he knows the ins and outs of the club.”

Veteran defender Wayne Arendse said: “Motsepe knows better, whoever he chooses and entrusts with the responsibility of leading the club means he has confi dence in that person.”

Author



Xolile Mtshazo