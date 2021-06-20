TNS and Ngcebo Mdima rejoin forces after major fallout

Johannesburg – Gqom and house music producer TNS and Charlie Communications CEO Ngcebo Mdima have called a truce after their major fallout over the muso’s contract.

TNS, real name Nkazimulo Ngema, was accused of breaching terms of his contract with the company after he joined another recording company without consent from his manager.

Ngema had been adopted into Charlie Communications following clashes with his former mentor and musician Prince Kaybee, who was also at loggerheads with the young artist over their hit songs Club Controller and Banomoya.

Ngema admitted being wrong, claiming that fame had exposed him to people who manipulated him and got between his relationship with Mdima, who had treated him like his younger brother.

“I was careless in my decision making and the industry had confused me a lot. I made my mistakes, but in the end, I got to understand the difference between being an indie artist and working under Ngcebo. All that is in the past now and I won’t allow anything to ever separate us again.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ngcebo Mdima – Creative (@ngcebomdima)

“I had to remember how he helped me out before, Ngcebo used to take care of me. He was the kind of manager that went all out for his artists, he ensured that I am well taken care of and prioritised my mental health.”

Mdima said he was amazed and proud when his old artist called for an urgent meeting to iron out their differences and apologise for every mistake he had done in the past.

“TNS was young and new in the industry. In his teenage years, he was bombarded by opinions of different bad influencers that promised him heaven and earth.”

“I must admit that Charlie Communications was also new back then, we didn’t have the strong muscle of accommodating what was promised to him by others,” said Mdima.

They are both hopeful for a long-lasting working relationship and also looking into new music yet to be released under the company.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ngagara (@tns_music_)

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author



Boitumelo Kgobotlo