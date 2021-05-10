Top cop continues to shut out Cele

Johannesburg – SAPS national commissioner Khehla Sitole has ignored Police Minister Bheki Cele’s instruction that he reverses the appointment of senior managers, a development that has further deepened the fallout between the two men.

Sunday World understands Sitole did not meet the Wednesday deadline that Cele set for him to reverse the appointments.

Sitole has argued that he acted within his rights to restructure the SAPS because he is empowered in terms of the constitution and SAPS regulations in his capacity as the national commissioner and as an accounting officer of the SAPS. In a strongly worded letter, Cele wrote to Sitole on Wednesday charging that despite his instruction last month, the top cop went ahead and made an announcement of new senior managers in parliament on Tuesday.

“You, therefore, blatantly ignored my instructions and the provision of the SAPS Employment Regulations 2018, when you went ahead and announced these appointments. Your disregard for my position as executive authority of the department of police and relevant regulations is regarded as serious and will not be tolerated. Your irresponsible actions further opened the department to possible litigation and disputes.” Sources in the SAPS told Sunday World that Sitole had grown “tired” of Cele’s alleged interference in his work and has reported the matter to President Cyril Ramaphosa.

“He ignored [Cele’s instruction] and is continuing with the business of running the SAPS. The national commissioner derives his power from the constitution and the Police Act,” said a source close to the situation.

In the letter, Cele, without mentioning the new appointments that Sitole has made, said he had reported the matter to parliament. Cele would not be drawn on the letter and Sitole’s decision to ignore his deadline to reverse the appointments.

“This letter you refer to is one of scores of official letters the minister writes/ sends to the national commissioner. So, the ministry will not be commenting on official letters between the national commissioner and the minister,” Cele’s spokesperson Lirandzu Themba said.

The minister’s fury is the latest development in a raging battle between the two. Cele believes the top cop is undermining him while Sitole believes the minister is interfering in the administration of the police service, which falls within his direct authority.

Sunday World previously reported how Sitole’s suspension of SAPS crime intelligence boss Peter Jacobs, who is believed to be Cele’s ally, widened the schism between the two.

In November last year, inspector- general Setlhomamaru Dintwe said his office was investigating the dodgy procurement of personal protective equipment worth almost R1-million using a police crime intelligence slush fund.

In January, the Pretoria High Court cleared the way for Sitole to discipline Jacobs after Cele instructed the national commissioner to stop the process.

The court clarified the role of the minister in the matter. “It is the national commissioner’s prerogative as the employer to initiate investigations and disciplinary action against the second to seventh applicants as employees.

The minister is responsible for determining national policing policy [section 2016 of the constitution] and the overall execution of the department’s mandate in relation to key pieces of legislation.

“The minister’s role is circumscribed and does not extend to the day-to-day employment- related affairs of the SAPS,” ruled the court. In March, Cele requested Ramaphosa to institute a board of inquiry into Sitole’s fitness to hold office. Sunday World understands the president is reluctant to grant Cele his wish.

Sunday World

Author



George Matlala