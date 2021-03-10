Top-performing Diepsloot school crippled by vandals

Johannesburg – Diepsloot, a densely populated township north of Johannesburg, is home to one of Gauteng’s best-performing schools.

Diepsloot, Afrikaans for deep ditch, is home to more than 350 000 people; many of whom live in 3m by 2m shacks assembled from scrap metal, wood, plastic and cardboard.

Education offers the best hope for the thousands of children who call the place home.

The Diepsloot Secondary School, a constant target of vandalism, achieved a remarkable matric pass rate of 100%, 77% of those being bachelor admissions.

“Diepsloot Secondary School achieved a remarkable matric pass rate of 100%.”

The mobile school is headed by Mmatebogo Makhubedu. She was employed as the deputy principal in 2012 and was later appointed head in 2016 after the erstwhile principal was removed due to alleged poor performance.

“We have now become a sought-after school. But it’s sad that despite our achievements, some community members continue to steal and vandalise our school,” said Makhubedu.

She said despite schools opening last month, the vandalism over the December and January break has held them back from resuming classes.

“We hope to start this week. But it’s the worst act of vandalism we have experienced thus far.” She said not only were the window frames, burglar gates and teaching equipment stolen, the perpetrators went as far as removing and breaking toilets and basins.

“They also stole the silver taps, pipes, booster pumps for water, chalk boards and cables that feed the boreholes.

“These conditions have made it impossible for our children to return to school. Although the Gauteng department of education has assisted in repairs, I so wish they can provide us with a proper functioning building and safe infrastructure given our remarkable results.

“We have reported the matter to the police, but they communicated to me that the case was closed, which is disheartening to hear,” she said.

She reiterated that the need for chalk boards was dire and she hoped donations could come forth urgently.

“We need dogs urgently. Our community patrollers were tied up [and robbed] in the past, so maybe dogs will keep the thugs away. “We also need a perimeter fence as access to the school is so easy now. We need this as in yesterday, so that the business of learning can continue.” said Makhubedu.

She added that it was dedicated commitment from the teachers, pupils and parents who all played a part in the pass rate over the last three years.

“We have Saturday classes. I organise transport for learners and parents pay for them [pupils] going home. We have weekly evening study sessions that start at 6pm, where learners are also able to assist each other and gain better understanding [of the subject]. We are strict on discipline and it’s paid off.

“We also insisted on writing the June exams to monitor our learners’ shortcomings – this despite the official exam being cancelled by the department.

“We also enlist the help of former learners and achievers to help our kids during the study sessions. Late-coming and absenteeism is not allowed,” she added.

Makhubedu said their topachieving pupil, Tshepang Komanisi, also made them proud because she excelled despite being sick last year.

Steve Mabona, the spokesperson for the Gauteng department of education, said the department has plans to build a perimeter wall around the school.

“Our plan is to support that school with all the infrastructure challenges, including chalk boards. We encourage people to report vandalism.”

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author



Somaya Stockenstroom