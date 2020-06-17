Breaking News

Tshegofatso’s alleged murderer appears in court

By Somaya Stockenstroom

 

A 31-year-old man, Muzikayise Malepane, has been arrested for the murder of 28-year-old Tshegofatso Pule.

Malepane appeared in the Roodepoort Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday, June 17 for a bail application.

His case was postponed to June 24 for his bail application.

He did not have a legal representative and the court advised him to get one for his next appearance.

The suspect was arrested yesterday, reportedly when he was returning from Mpumalanga.

Pule, eight months pregnant, was found hung and stabbed in the chest, in a veldt in the Roodepoort area, last week.

She was last seen leaving the complex, in Florida Lake, Roodepoort, where the father of her unborn resides.

