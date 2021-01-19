TV presenter and bae welcome baby: Ncube is a dad once again

Johannesburg – TV personality Andile Ncube and his lover Sebabatso Mothibi have welcomed their first child together.

Sunday world has learnt that the beautiful couple welcomed its baby in December, although it has kept the gender hush-hush.

According to sources close to the couple, the lovebirds are happy with their growing family.

“They both enjoy being parents and are happy with their growing family. “Andile enjoys coming home to his family,” said the source.

According to the source, the couple is said to be eager to begin the next chapter of its life as parents.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sebabatso Chloe (@sebabatso_mothibi_)

The couple first announced its relationship about two years ago. Both Ncube and Mothibi are not first-time parents. Ncube has an eight-year-old daughter with model Rosette Mokgomotsi, while Mothibi also has a daughter from her previous marriage.

The hunky sports presenter boasts a long list of beautiful women that he has dated. Ncube declined to comment while Mothibi could not be reached for comment.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sebabatso Chloe (@sebabatso_mothibi_)

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author



Theo Nyhaba