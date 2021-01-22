Twitter reacts to billionaire Johann Rupert flying to Switzerland to get Covid-19 vaccine

Johannesburg – South African billionaire Johann Rupert is trending on Twitter after news broke that he flew on his private jet to Switzerland to receive the Covid-19 vaccine.

It is reported that Rupert received the vaccine before the official launch in the country, leaving Swiss politicians outraged and it is believed that he was vaccinated at a Mediclinic owned hospital group in the country.

According to the Swiss newspaper, Tages-Anzeiger, Rupert flew to Switzerland in December “desperately looking for a vaccine”.

According to Forbes, Rupert is currently worth $7.3 billion (R110 billion), making him the fifth richest person in Africa and 375th wealthiest in the world.

South Africans seemed to be left divided on Twitter over the news, with some saying if they had the money, they would do the same.

Take a look at the reactions on Twitter below:

Johann Rupert received a first dose of a CoronaVirus vaccine in Switzerland after flying there in his private jet. #COVID19 #Covid19InSA pic.twitter.com/LsUo0JOKSq — Man’s NOT Barry Roux  (@AdvoBarryRoux) January 22, 2021

Anyone with Rupert money would have done what Rupert did — #10 (@TsikiMabala) January 22, 2021

The privilege you have at family weddings makes you jump the queue and get that limited fried chicken and you want us to believe you wouldn’t do what Rupert did if you had the means? — Lesilo Rula (@kay_mahapa) January 22, 2021

Don't try to pretend like you wouldn't have done what Rupert has done if you were that rich 🙄 pic.twitter.com/o9S47LPaNT — Matšedi (@VincentMailola) January 22, 2021

"Johann Rupert is chairperson of Remgro, which owns a 45% stake in Mediclinic." pic.twitter.com/0bVHkActRE — 𝕎𝕖𝕝𝕚𝕝𝕖 '𝕎𝕖𝕝𝕚𝕟𝕙𝕠' 🇿🇦 🇬🇭 🇦🇴 (@WelsZA) January 22, 2021

Looks like white people are using their dual citizenship to get vaccine much earlier than the rest of us. Though I'm not sure about Rupert but others have gone overseas to get the vaccine, what a privilege. — Marxist (@Kgomo389) January 22, 2021

So y’all REALLY think Rupert “took” the vaccine? LIKE ka nnete nnete? pic.twitter.com/hFLetnraPb — ❣REF!LWE (@MsFilway_) January 22, 2021

Rupert has a bank balance of 100 times the number of your followers, what did you expect? pic.twitter.com/SSGLNQZuPz — Frank Lucas (@Dman_zn) January 22, 2021

