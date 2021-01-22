E-edition
Subscribe
E-edition
Subscribe
Breaking News

Twitter reacts to billionaire Johann Rupert flying to Switzerland to get Covid-19 vaccine

By SUNDAY WORLD

Johannesburg – South African billionaire Johann Rupert is trending on Twitter after news broke that he flew on his private jet to Switzerland to receive the Covid-19 vaccine.

It is reported that Rupert received the vaccine before the official launch in the country, leaving Swiss politicians outraged and it is believed that he was vaccinated at a Mediclinic owned hospital group in the country.

According to the Swiss newspaper, Tages-Anzeiger, Rupert flew to Switzerland in December “desperately looking for a vaccine”.


According to Forbes, Rupert is currently worth $7.3 billion (R110 billion), making him the fifth richest person in Africa and 375th wealthiest in the world.

South Africans seemed to be left divided on Twitter over the news, with some saying if they had the money, they would do the same.

Take a look at the reactions on Twitter below: 

 

 

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author


Latest News

Trending

Sponsored Content

Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch with the latest news!

Categories

The company

Sunday World

© 1999–2020
Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved.
Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our
terms & conditions and privacy policy.