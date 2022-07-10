Two more tavern tragedies rock South Africa

More than fifteen people have been shot dead in two separate incidents at taverns in Soweto, Gauteng and Pietermaritzburg, KwaZulu-Natal.

In Soweto, fifteen people were gunned down at Nomzamo tavern while two are said to be fighting for their lives in hospital. In KwaZulu-Natal, four people were mauled down at a tavern, while eight were rushed to hospital. The reason for the shooting is not yet known.

Gauteng’s top cop Elias Mawela told tv station eNCA that detectives estimate that the ages of the deceased range between 19 and 35 years. “Yes I can confirm that incident did happen and it happened around 12:30am this morning. Primary investigations suggest the people were enjoying themselves in the tavern. They (suspects) just came in and shot at them randomly,” the provincial commissioner told the news channel.

The two shootings come just weeks after twenty-one school-going teenagers died at the tavern in Scenery Park, East London, where they had converged to celebrate the end of term two of the school calendar. The cause of their deaths has not yet been determined.

This is a developing story. The story has been updated to reflect the increase in deaths in the Soweto shooting.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author