Unemployed truck driver wins R181 000 daily lotto jackpot from R15 ticket

Johannesburg – A 44-year old father from Sebokeng, Gauteng is one of the winners of the R181 059.90 Daily LOTTO jackpot from the draw that took place on Saturday 22 May 2021, he has come forward to claim his winnings.

The winner only spent R15 on the winning ticket using the manual selection method to select the winning numbers of 02, 05, 10, 26 and 30.

Speaking to the National Operator, ITHUBA, the 44-year old emotional winner said, “This couldn’t have come at a better time, I’ve been unemployed for over a year now. My biggest concern was my family’s well-being as I am the sole breadwinner. My eldest son passed his matric with exceptional results last year and as a father, it broke my heart that I was not able to afford him the opportunity to further his university studies. My winnings will go towards my son’s education and ensure that my family’s daily needs are taken care of. Lastly, as a truck driver by profession, a portion of my winnings will go towards improving my skills so that I may find employment again, I will be paying for my Hazchem certification for dangerous goods transport training”, said the lucky winner.

The CEO, Charmain Mabuza, said, “Congratulations to the DAILY LOTTO winner, it’s always fulfilling to witness how our jackpots change people’s lives – it’s what we have always aimed for as the National Lottery Operator. This year the National Lottery has created over 13 million DAILY LOTTO WINNERS since the beginning of 2021 and R156 150 136 has been paid out in total DAILY LOTTO winnings.”

The DAILY LOTTO can be played every day and draws take place at 21:00.

Players must purchase their tickets before sales close at 20:30.

ITHUBA offers winners of R50 000 and above trauma counselling and financial advisory services.

All national lottery winnings are tax free.

ITHUBA is the proud operator of the National Lottery.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author



SUNDAY WORLD