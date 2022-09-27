Unionist arrested at Cosatu conference for raping friend’s lover

Disturbing scenes unfolded at Cosatu’s 14th national conference on Tuesday when a delegate and top union leader was arrested for allegedly raping his friend’s girlfriend.

The suspect, a leader of a popular union known to Sunday World, was arrested by Midrand police while attending the conference currently under way at the Gallagher Convention Centre in Midrand, north of Johannesburg.

A police officer, who did not want to be named because he is not permitted to speak to the media, said the unionist was arrested after a 20-year-old woman alleged that he forced himself on her on Monday night.

Relating the incident, the cop said the victim alleged that she spent a night with her boyfriend, known to Sunday World, at the Regal Hotel in Noordwyk, Midrand after returning from the trade union federation’s conference.

She alleged that when she woke up on Tuesday morning, her boyfriend was nowhere to be found. Instead, the union leader lay next to her.

“She discovered that the union leader has had sex with her without her consent,” said the police officer.

On realisation that she had been raped, the victim contacted close associates, who advised her to open a case of rape against the union official.

“We did not want to cause a scene there, we called him to meet us outside the conference hall and arrested him,” said the police officer.

“We were seen by several people but most of the delegates did not witness the arrest. We took him to the holding cells where he is detained.”

Another cop, who also did not want to be identified for fear of reprisals, said the incident will not only embarrass Cosatu leaders and delegates, but will also put a smug on the reputation and the integrity of the conference.

The conference opened amid dramatic scenes on Monday when ANC national chairperson and Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources Gwede Mantashe was heckled and prevented from addressing the delegates on behalf of the ANC.

“We as the police are proud to have arrested and brought to book this unionist because it is part of the stance we have taken against gender-based violence and femicide, which has been declared a pandemic by President Cyril Ramaphosa,” said the cop.

Gauteng provincial police spokesperson Dimakatso Sello confirmed that the unionist is behind bars for rape.

“As per the case number you provided, that is a rape case opened for further investigation and the suspect was arrested today, 27 September 2022. He is expected to appear before court soon,” said Sello in a statement.

