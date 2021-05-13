E-edition
Subscribe
E-edition
Subscribe
Breaking News

Unisa disburses NSFAS allowances for returning students

By SUNDAY WORLD
Unisa campus as viewed from Freedom Park. Pic: Dudu Zitha. © ST.

Johannesburg – The University of South Africa (Unisa) has started disbursing allowances to National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) funded returning students.

In a statement on Thursday, Unisa spokesperson Thomas Huma said the returning students will start receiving their allowance from 12 May 2021, and the allowance will be disbursed in batches of 15 000 per day until 19 May 2021.

“The NSFAS returning students who haven’t received their allowance by 20 May 2021, are advised to contact the Division: Student Funding (DSF) on ,” Huma said.

Huma said the allowances for new students will only be distributed once the NSFAS has finalised the approved list.

The university has apologised for the inconveniences caused by the delays.

– SAnews.gov.za

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World 

Author


Latest News

Trending

Sponsored Content

Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch with the latest news!

Categories

The company

Sunday World

© 1999–2020
Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved.
Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our
terms & conditions and privacy policy.