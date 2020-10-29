E-edition
Subscribe
E-edition
Subscribe
Breaking News

Unit 2 of Kusile power station attains its commercial operation status

By Kabelo Khumalo

Eskom’s unit 2 at the Kusile power station in eMalahleni, Mpumalanga, has today been brought into full commercial operation status, to further stabilise the power system.

“This morning it was officially handed over to the generation business of Eskom from the Group Capital which was responsible for the building,” said the power utility on Thursday.

This means the unit officially moves to be part of Eskom’s generation fleet, contributing up to 800MW to the South African power grid, after undergoing testing and optimisation over the past 16 months.


“The commercial operation of unit 2 is a major milestone that signifies the progress being made by Eskom towards the completion of the Kusile Build Project, on which lie the nation’s best hopes to bring stability and ensure the security of electricity supply to power the South African economy,” said Eskom’s Group Executive for Capital Projects, Bheki Nxumalo.

Unit 2 is the second unit at Kusile to enter commercial operation, with unit 1 having attained the status in 2017.

According to Eskom, the construction, testing and optimisation activities on the remaining four units, some of which are currently providing intermittent power to support the grid, is progressing well.

Eskom said the commercial operation status ensures technical compliance to statutory, safety and legal requirements.

“This significant and major milestone marks the contractual handover of the unit from the principal contractors under the Group Capital Build project unit to the generation division.”

Eskom has also heaped praise on its team for their extreme dedication and working under challenging conditions during periods of load shedding and the COVID-19 restrictions.

The power utility said the team, together with execution partners, worked for long hours to ensure that testing activities are done thoroughly and successfully.

Kusile is the first power station in South Africa and Africa to use wet flue gas desulphurisation (WFGD) technology. WFGD is the current state-of-the-art technology used to remove oxides of sulphur (SOx), such as sulphur dioxide, from exhaust flue gases in power plants that burn coal or oil.

“Eskom is fitting WFGD to the Kusile plant as an atmospheric emission abatement technology, in line with current international practise, to ensure compliance with air quality standards,” the utility added.

Author


Similar stories

Breaking News

VBS depositors have until July 2021 to claim their investments

Anoosh Rooplal, the liquidator of the failed VBS Mutual Bank, has warned that depositors have until July 2021 to claim their investments. The bank was...
Read more
Breaking News

COVID-19 kills 58 more patients, infects over 1800 people

COVID-19 has killed 58 more patients in South Africa today, bringing the death toll to 19 111. This was announced by Health Minister Dr Zweli...
Read more

Latest News

Trending

Sponsored Content

Company News

   Loading latest Press Releases...

Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch with the latest news!

Categories

The company

Sunday World

© 1999–2020
Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved.
Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our
terms & conditions and privacy policy.

For up to date Corona information, visit SA Government’s Covid-19 Portal