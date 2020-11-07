US elects first black deputy president

Kamala Harris has become the first black woman to be elected the vice president of the United States.

This is after the citizens of the world’s biggest economy voted Joe Biden as the 46th President of the US.

Harris becomes the second black figure in the US to ascend to the presidency of the US after Barack Obama was elected as the US president, following his historic vote in both 2008 and 2012.

Pennsylvania’s 20 electoral college votes are credited with catapulting Biden to the Oval House.

Kamala, 56, is a daughter of immigrants India and Jamaica, the first Asian American to ascend to the country’s highest office.

She was also the first African American Attorney General California, which is the second biggest justice system in the US.

Nigel Green, chief executive and founder of deVere Green said in general terms, sectors to benefit from the Biden administration’s agenda include renewable energy, industrials and infrastructure and small caps.

Green warned that Biden would need not only to work with the Senate but to heal a divided country.

“The world is looking at America, it needs to lead the world economy in a positive, forward-thinking and smartly way – and at pace. If it doesn’t, we can expect American economic dominance to ultimately be replaced by an emerging and fast-growing Asia.”

Author



George Matlala