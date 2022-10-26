US embassy warns of possible terrorist attack in Sandton

The US embassy has rung an alarm of a possible terrorist attack in the greater Sandton area in Johannesburg.

In a security alert, the embassy advised people to avoid crowded areas and other large public gatherings in the area on Saturday and Sunday.

Reads the alert: “The US government has received information that terrorists may be planning to conduct an attack targeting large gatherings of people at an unspecified location in the greater Sandton area of Johannesburg, South Africa, on 29 October 2022.

“There is no further information regarding the timing, method, or target of the potential attack. The US embassy has advised staff to avoid crowds of people and other large public gatherings in the greater Sandton area of Johannesburg during the weekend of 29-30 October 2022.”

Meanwhile, the highly anticipated 33rd Pride Parade celebration is set to take place in Sandton at the weekend after a two-year hiatus.

The official Johannesburg Pride March is scheduled to kick off from the Pride Village at 2pm and guide those in attendance through the streets of Sandton. It is not clear what effects the attack alert will have on the Pride Parade.

This is a developing story…

Sunday World

Author