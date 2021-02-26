Vaccine roll out programme gains momentum

Johannesburg – Health Minister Zweli Mkhize says 52 647 health care workers have been vaccinated against COVID-19 under the Sisonke Protocol.

This comes as 1 676 new cases were reported in the country, as of Thursday, bringing the cumulative number of COVID-19 cases to 1 509 124.

The cumulative total of tests conducted to date is 8 999 322 with 31 862 new tests recorded since the last report.

“Regrettably, 144 deaths have been reported. We convey our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health care workers who treated the deceased patients,” said the Minister.

Seven deaths were reported in the Eastern Cape, the Free State had 25, Gauteng reported 14, KwaZulu Natal reported 10, Limpopo reported 22, Mpumalanga reported 10, North West 41, Northern Cape 2 and Western Cape 13.

The total number of deaths due to COVID-19 is now 49 667.

Recoveries now stand at 1 424 401, representing a recovery rate of 94%.

Global view

The number of global new cases reported continues to fall for the sixth consecutive week, with 2.4 million new cases last week, an 11% decline compared to the previous week.

The number of new deaths also continues to fall for the previous three weeks, with nearly 66 000 new deaths reported last week, a 20% decline as compared to the previous week.

This brings the global cumulative numbers to 110.7 million cases and over 2.4 million deaths since the start of the pandemic.

– SAnews.gov.za

Sunday World

Author



Ashley Lechman