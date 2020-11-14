W Cape concerned about rising number of COVID-19 cases

The Western Cape’s Coronavirus cases have risen by 20% due to the increasing number of infections recorded in the Garden Route District.

According to the Western Cape Premier Alan Winde, the province is concerned about the fresh spike in COVID-19 cases in George, Knysna and Bitou, where the positivity rate is around 32%.

The province’s hotspot teams are now working closely with health teams, the municipalities, environmental health officers, law enforcement and police to contain the spread of infections in the route, which is famous for tourist attraction.

“We have also targeted communication to the Garden Route – with SMS and social media messaging,” he said.

Meanwhile, the province is doing everything to manage the flare-up in other areas of the province to ensure the virus does not spread any further.

The Premier has pleaded with the residents in the Garden Route and across the Western Cape to make safe, smart choices to protect themselves and others.

According to Winde, the previous “bushfires” or cluster outbreaks over the past few weeks were sparked by lax behaviours.

“We must still wear our masks in public, regularly and thoroughly wash our hands and keep a distance,” he said.

“We also appeal to residents to avoid the 3 Cs, closed spaces, crowded places and close contact.”

Hospital admissions

Also, the province has noted a slight increase in the number of hospitalisations in the province.

The Premier said there are currently 74 hospital admissions in the Garden Route for COVID-19 patient and those under investigation, of which 15 are in critical care.

“Overall, our healthcare services platform is still managing well, even with increasing admissions for other healthcare concerns.”

The rural hospitals are currently reporting 75% occupancy, while the metro hospitals have a 77% occupancy rate of which only 4% are COVID-19 admissions.

“Our oxygen usage in the province remains stable at 35% of total availability.”

The Hospital of Hope at Brackengate has 42 patients admitted, while Sonstraal has one COVID-19 admission, and 12 TB patients.

The province said they are also ramping up TB care services.

Testing

Winde said the province continues to use the expanded testing criteria for testing and lab turn-around times have remained stable.

In the week between 2 and 8 November, a total of 9 167 tests were conducted in the province.

“I am also pleased to announce that rapid antigen testing is now available at the Cape Town International Airport for those travellers who have arrived without having had a COVID-19 test.”

He believes that it will give the province an additional surveillance tool, which coincides with President Cyril Ramaphosa’s announcement open international travel to all countries subject to health protocols and presentation of a negative COVID-19 certificate.

“Our hotspot management system has proven to be effective in identifying and managing flare-ups where they occur,” the Premier said, adding that the province will continue to monitor and track infection data using a number of surveillance methods, including wastewater testing.

He has called on residents and businesses to collaborate with the leaders to slow the spread of the virus in the province to focus on important aspects of our recovery such as jobs, safety and dignity and wellbeing.

