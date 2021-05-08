Warm deco keeps winter neutralised

Johannesburg – We love decor, whether it is for home or the office.

So we caught up with Noelle Makhaukane Ngobeni, the hottest interior designer at the moment.

Ngobeni owns Quatresaisons, a local interior decor and design firm that specialises in residential and workspace design.

Her endless vision from her personal creative approach and experience makes it easier to work with clients to reflect their ultimate personal tastes and lifestyles.

Quatresaison is a French word meaning four seasons and apt for this versatile designer with a fondness for fabrics and textures. Ngobeni shared her top tips for warmer winter. “Winter quilts, throws and scatters are a must-have.

• A home should be the most inspiring place to be, so keep the style crisp, but not cold – think uncluttered lines, neutral palettes, natural textures and artisanal accents as your winter haven awaits you.

• Get cost-effective paints and wallpapers to freshen up your home. Peel and stick on self-adhesive wallpapers are new trends easily accessible and easy to use. They come in various colours and designs so that you can reflect your style and personality. They can also cover old furniture, line shelves, create a custom laptop cover or frame it to create interesting wall art.

• Less is more, so avoid decorating with heavy furniture and fittings, and rearrange your living and dining space for a fresh feeling.

• Eye-catching fi replaces are sexy during winter. This beautiful focal point adds a special ambiance to any room. Let your fireplace make a statement with interesting screens that show off pattern and style.

• A touch of traditional is always on trend. Winter provokes nostalgic feelings of family gatherings, anticipated festivities and home-style cooking. Bring back the familiar by adding traditional style elements to your home in the form of embroidered accent pillows, a cushy rocking chair, and heavy curtains that keep the cold at bay.

Kuli Roberts