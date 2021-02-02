E-edition
Subscribe
E-edition
Subscribe
Breaking News

Warning of more inclement weather

By SUNDAY WORLD

Johannesburg – The South African Weather Services (SAWS) has issued a Yellow Level 4 warning for disruptive rain expected to affect four provinces on Tuesday.

In a statement, the weather service said inclement weather would be experienced over Gauteng, the western bushveld of Limpopo, western Mpumalanga, central and eastern parts of North West and north-eastern Free State.

Over the past week, large parts of the country have been battered by heavy rains that originated from Tropical Storm Eloise a week ago that destroyed infrastructure in various regions.


The SAWS on Tuesday warned the public to avoid low-lying bridges, roads covered with water and keep a safe following distance on the roads.

Social media on Tuesday was awash with video clips and pictures of flooded road and bridges in Mpumalanga.

– SAnews.gov.za

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author


Similar stories

Breaking News

Relief for flood-hit Limpopo residents

Johannesburg - The Limpopo Department of Social Development has started relief efforts to households that have been affected by the localised floods in the...
Read more
Breaking News

Heavy rains replenish Vaal River system

Johannesburg - Water levels in the Integrated Vaal River System (IVRS) have continued to surge this week, rising to steady levels as the system...
Read more

Latest News

Trending

Sponsored Content

Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch with the latest news!

Categories

The company

Sunday World

© 1999–2020
Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved.
Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our
terms & conditions and privacy policy.