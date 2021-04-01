Watch: Adding a powerful voice to a fight against corruption

Johannesburg – World-acclaimed Ndlovu Youth Choir, pictured, Amari Live and Alex Dance Group mesmerized the audience during the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development virtual conference, which was held in partnership with the National Lotteries Commission (NLC).

Through song and dance, the groups celebrated the good cause of fighting corruption, sending out a message that South Africa will one day be free from the grip of corrupt officials.

Local and global viewers, who participated in the virtual conference, held in Centurion in Pretoria, were visibly enjoying the groups’ performances.

The Ndlovu Youth Choir musical director, Ralf Schmitt , expressed the group’s gratitude to be part of the event, which was held on Thursday.

“We are happy to be associated with the NLC on its quest to fight corruption that is destroying our country. This shows that the NLC is seriously fighting this pandemic and this is a great initiative,” said Schmitt.

Watch the Ndlovu Youth Choir perform at the event below:

