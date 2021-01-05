E-edition
Subscribe
E-edition
Subscribe
Breaking News

WATCH: Beitbridge border congested again as holiday makers return to SA

By Ashley Lechman
10 May 2005. South Africa. A view of the Beit Bridge, which forms a political border between South Africa and Zimbabwe.

Johannesburg – Travelers are making their way back to South Africa after visiting Zimbabwe for the festive season and the Beitbridge post which bridges South Africa and Zimbabwe is experiencing high traffic volumes while trying to ensure compliance with the COVID-19 regulations.

In December last year, thousands of Zimbabweans were caught up in heavy congestion at the border as they tried to get home.

It took days for the congestion to clear up.


The department worked with the Department of Health, the SA National Defence Force, the South African Police Service, the South African Revenue Service and the Limpopo provincial government to resolve the impasse that had led to traffic congestion at Beitbridge.

The Musina Local Municipality provided additional holding areas, which enabled vehicles going to the border to be released to travel in manageable numbers.

The municipality also provided ablution facilities and water along the route from the town of Musina to the port of entry.

Take a look at the current congestion and reactions from Twitter below: 

 

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World 

Author


Similar stories

Breaking News

Government wants to ban cigarettes again as they plan to appeal High Court ruling

Johannesburg - The cigarette ban, found to be unconstitutional by the High Court in December, will be appealed by government. Tobacco was banned by government...
Read more
Breaking News

Over 30 000 total Covid-19 deaths in SA with 12 601 new cases reported

Johannesburg – South Africa recorded 12 601 new Covid-19 cases, the department of health said last night. The department further said that the cumulative number...
Read more

Latest News

Trending

Sponsored Content

Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch with the latest news!

Categories

The company

Sunday World

© 1999–2020
Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved.
Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our
terms & conditions and privacy policy.