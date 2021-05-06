WATCH: DA leader Solly Msimanga attacked for a relative’s debt

Johannesburg – Solly Tshepiso Msimanga, the leader of the Democratic Alliance (DA) in the Gauteng Provincial Legislature has gone viral after a video of a violent altercation surfaced where he was accused of owing money to another person.

In the video, it shows a man accusing Msimanga for not paying a debt.

Msimanga is seen covered in blood, after the man who shot the video allegedly attacked the DA leader in an effort to have the money paid to him.

“I came in to beat you, you are a liar and a thief. And this is what happens to liar and thiefs, Solly. You are a thief. And you’re not going to turn this into a political storm, for yourself, in my direction. You owe me money and I want it,” the man was heard saying in the video.

The DA has since released a statement on the matter, which reads:

Mr Msimanga categorically asserts that he owes no one any such money and will consider laying charges against the assailant.

Mr Msimanga was on a social visit to his cousin in Benoni when the assailant, a business partner of the cousin, attacked Mr Msimanga’s family member.

Mr Msimanga tried to intervene when he too was attacked. While on video, the assailant then accused Mr Msimanga, who was on the phone to police, that Mr Msimanga owed him money.

The assailant was arrested by police and has since publicly apologised to Mr Msimanga, confirming that no monies was owed to him by Mr Msimanga.

The assailant also offered to pay the medical expenses and other losses Mr Msimanga may have suffered in the process.

The DA condemns this vicious and criminal attack on the Provincial Leader. Our country’s constitution asserts the rule of law as a founding provision. If there is a disagreement, whether involving money or not, South Africans should commit to working through the parameters of the law to resolve their differences. No one has the right to take the law into their own hands, and compromise the rights of others, as what occurred today. Violence is definitely not the answer.

Since this is a personal matter, the DA will respect Mr Msimanga’s decision on how to further deal with the matter.

Watch the video below:

After the video was posted, a second was posted, where the man says that the matter has since been resolved:

