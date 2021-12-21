Watch: Dineo Ranaka slams ex-boyfriend Sechaba in public, tweeps react

Johannesburg – Radio personality Dineo Ranaka is trending on social media after a video of her lambasting her ex-boyfriend Sechaba Thole at a restaurant went viral.

In a surprise announcement, earlier this year in July, the Metro FM presenter, Ranaka, announced on her Instagram account that she had recently given birth.

“And unto me a child was born. Welcome to the family little one,” she captioned a beautiful picture of her holding up an infant.

It was met with surprise by many who had no clue that she was pregnant.

In the video that went viral on Tuesday, Ranaka can be heard shouting at Thole saying, “The problem is that you think you know me and you think you know too much. I used you to heal. You used people to boost your f****** ego. Grow the f*** up.”

“Talk about ego, I got a bigger one than yours. Of course you’re going to get anxiety when I wake up and I step presence in your life. ‘Hey Dineo I don’t call you because you give me anxiety’. I’m too big,” she further said in the video.

“And its not even about clout and celebrity status, I work too damn hard to be a healthy woman. I work too damn hard,” she added.

The video had many on the Twitter streets talking on Tuesday.

Take a look at some of the Tweeps reactions to the video below:

Uuuuuhhhm okay Dineo Ranaka, honestly…. I just wanna live in your head for two minutes pic.twitter.com/VX0d4Dnm4i — Tee 💕 (@PoshTeedkay) December 21, 2021

Dineo is rude. It doesn't matter who it is or what they did, you just don't speak to people like this. Motho ga go nyatsa o mmona ka go dira yana. I hope that Sechaba guy leaves her. O sele. So much disrespect!! — #OhLayHair 🕯 (@Sego_R) December 21, 2021

I really hate it when someone yells and shouts at me, what Dineo Ranaka did is so unnecessary lol. Ngam shouta okukwam mna. — Bruno Sigwela🇿🇦 (@BrunoSigwela) December 21, 2021

Dineo Ranaka is self aware. She understands what she is and what she carries. And She will never subscribe to any bullshit treatment. She will call you out anytime of the day. And that my dear friend, ……..offends men! — King Mufasa (@_kingMufaz) December 21, 2021

Dineo Ranaka is often confused for being a verbal abuser. She is not. In actual fact, she is merely a passionate speaker. Her tone is laced with emphasise. She believes in her words and will not shy from putting them on the table. — King Mufasa (@_kingMufaz) December 21, 2021

"I am fully much aware of what a man is and what a man should be. The responsibility of being a man is big and if you don't know then I won't be around to teach you" -Dineo Ranaka❤ — King Mufasa (@_kingMufaz) December 21, 2021

Naaah I’m not on Dineo’s side until I hear the gent’s side. Some women preach mental health until it’s time to be kind to a man’s mental health too. Say what you want about me or to me, I said what I said. — 👩🏽‍🏫uThisha Omuhle👩🏽‍🏫 (@thisha_omuhle) December 21, 2021

Dineo Ranaka down talking on Someones mental health issues in a public surrounding. pic.twitter.com/uWIHlP4gby — 2022 AFRICA (@2022AFRICA) December 21, 2021

I can imagine a woman old as Dineo Ranaka A woman in her late 30s with Declining sexual value. A woman approaching her Monopause Telling me she's too big for me. She used me to heal in front of people and cameras. Smh…. 😩 — ChrisExcel (@ChrisExcel102) December 21, 2021

I appreciate how you actively advocate for women…but we have to acknowledge that we are all responsible for our actions/reactions. Sechaba might be wrong (we don’t have full context) but Dineo boasting about giving someone anxiety isn’t it and shouldn’t be justified. https://t.co/cIwDHRy6rj — ♥️ (@M_sankie) December 21, 2021

