Watch live: IEC announces Local Government Election results

Johannesburg – The Electoral Commission of South Africa is announcing the official results of the Local Government Elections that were held on Monday earlier this week.

The results which trickled in during the week showed that the ruling party of South Africa, the African National Congress suffered heavy losses since the inception of the democratic voting process in 1994.

ANC deputy secretary general Jessie Duarte said that the decline in the ANC votes at this year’s local government elections is a message for the governing party to shape up.

Duarte conceded that the low voter turnout was indicative that people were disappointed in the ruling party.

Duarte, who was flanked by ANC elections head Fikile Mbalula and the party’s treasurer general Paul Mashatile, said the organisation has heard the concerns of the people.

“2021 local government elections have been amongst the most difficult elections we have contested as the ANC.

“It is raising alarm for the ANC that the low voter turnout, especially from the ANC’s traditional strongholds, communicated clear message that people are disappointed in the ANC with slow progress in ensuring consistency in providing basic service delivery and tackling corruption,” she said.

More alarm bells were rung for the ruling party earlier on Thursday, when it was announced that the ANC lost its outright majority in eThekwini, the only metro in KwaZulu-Natal for the first time since the dawn of democracy.

the electoral body announced that counting had been completed for the economic hub of the province. The ruling party slipped from 57% it received during the 2016 municipal elections to a paltry 42.2%.

Both the Da and the EFF emerged as the big winners with the DA coming in second place with 25.62% of the voter share while the red berets scored 10.48% with the IFP becoming the fourth biggest party in the metro receiving 7.13%.

2021 MUNICIPAL ELECTIONS RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT Today, the Electoral Commission will announce the results of the 2021 Municipal Elections. #LGE2021 Follow the event on our Facebook page, YouTube, or watch the live broadcasts on @SABCNews @eNCA or @Newzroom405 pic.twitter.com/SlH0DDdVoj — IEC South Africa (@IECSouthAfrica) November 4, 2021

Watch the IEC officially announce the results from the elections below:

HOW RESULTS ARE DECLARED

The overall election results are worked out at centralised election results operation centres (ROCs) under the control of the Electoral Commission: one national ROC based in Pretoria, Tshwane, and one provincial ROC in each province. pic.twitter.com/9jnhEyJG8j — IEC South Africa (@IECSouthAfrica) November 4, 2021

Click below to watch the live broadcasting of results below:

To read more political news and views, click here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author



Sunday World