Breaking News

Watch live: President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses the nation

By Ashley Lechman
President Cyril Ramaphosa. PICTURE: GCIS

Johannesburg – A possible storm could be brewing for South Africa that could see Christmas being cancelled this year as the second wave gains momentum, which could result in harsher lockdown measures for the country and possible alcohol bans.

On Sunday, the department of health also reported that 7 999 new Covid-19 cases had been identified, taking the total of cases in the country to 860 964.

The country has been left on edge since the presidency announced that President Cyril Ramaphosa would be addressing the nation later this evening, with many predicting that he could be enforcing harsher lockdown measures on the country.


Watch the president deliver his address to the nation below: 

 

 

