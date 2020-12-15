Watch: Music star Big Zulu meets Duduzane Zuma

Johannesburg – Mzansi’s bro-mance of note was just cemented, after son of Jacob Zuma, Duduzane Zuma met music super star, Big Zulu.

Zuma, became a hit on social media after the #Duduzanechallenge went viral.

But not only did he have famous faces like DJ Fresh and DJ Tira trying to emulate his confident stride and fist pumps – Big Zulu’s track Imali eningi ft. Intaba Yase Dubai and Riky Rick – which plays as he walks surrounded by his bodyguards, has also become sought after.

The rapper personally thanked Duduzane for creating hype around the track.

In a video posted on social media, the two are seen meeting and embrace for a friendly hug.

Watch the video below:

Big Zulu meets Duduzane 🔥🔥😭OMG this is beautiful Bathong ❤️🥳 pic.twitter.com/X9tbkr1EM4 — Thlologelo 🇸🇿🇿🇦🇳🇬 (@Thlolo15March) December 11, 2020

Just last week, Big Zulu posted a short clip on Instagram saying: “I just want to express my heartfelt gratitude to SA. I want to say thank you for the love that you have shown my song, Imali Eningi. It has made us so happy to see the song rise.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Big Zulu (@bigzulu_sa)

Watch Zuma perform the challenge on Instagram below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Big Zulu (@bigzulu_sa)

