E-edition
Subscribe
E-edition
Subscribe
Breaking News

Watch: Music star Big Zulu meets Duduzane Zuma

By Ashley Lechman
JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA- 10 September 2010: President Jacob Zuma's son Duduzane Zuma Mabengela at his offices in Sandton. (Photo by Gallo Images/Sunday Times/Katherine Muick-Mere)

Johannesburg – Mzansi’s bro-mance of note was just cemented, after son of Jacob Zuma, Duduzane Zuma met music super star, Big Zulu.

Zuma, became a hit on social media after the #Duduzanechallenge went viral.

But not only did he have famous faces like DJ Fresh and DJ Tira trying to emulate his confident stride and fist pumps – Big Zulu’s track Imali eningi ft. Intaba Yase Dubai and Riky Rick – which plays as he walks surrounded by his bodyguards, has also become sought after.


The rapper personally thanked Duduzane for creating hype around the track.

In a video posted on social media, the two are seen meeting and embrace for a friendly hug.

Watch the video below:

Just last week, Big Zulu posted a short clip on Instagram saying: “I just want to express my heartfelt gratitude to SA. I want to say thank you for the love that you have shown my song, Imali Eningi. It has made us so happy to see the song rise.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Big Zulu (@bigzulu_sa)

Watch Zuma perform the challenge on Instagram below: 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Big Zulu (@bigzulu_sa)

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author


Similar stories

Breaking News

Consistent saving and tax benefits make retirement annuities appealing

By Jaco Prinsloo  Johannesburg - Everyone needs to save for retirement. Even if you plan to keep on working past normal retirement age, there will come...
Read more
Breaking News

Pick n Pay stores enhance hygiene measures as Covid-fatigue takes hold

Johannesburg - With the country well into the second wave of Covid-19, South Africa's major retailer Pick n Pay has enhanced their safety measures...
Read more

Latest News

Trending

Sponsored Content

Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch with the latest news!

Categories

The company

Sunday World

© 1999–2020
Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved.
Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our
terms & conditions and privacy policy.