WATCH: UP’s TuksSport and Mamelodi Sundowns FC sign historic agreement

Johannesburg – Mamelodi Sundowns FC in conjunction with the University of Pretoria (UP) and its Department of Sport (TuksSport) today announced an historic agreement that seeks to vastly enhance the game of football and the development of it through science, technology and scientific research.

Mamelodi Sundowns has accumulated football knowledge over the past 50 years and established itself as a leading club in South Africa and on the African continent, and has also participated at the FIFA Club World Cup, the highest-level global Club football event.

The agreement which is five-years long will see the partners collaborating in growing and improving the game of football through knowledge-sharing from both parties, and providing training opportunities for up-and-coming youth players. The future success of South African and African football will be greatly enhanced by introducing the academic research and development benefits, facilities-sharing from institutions such as UP, and the football technical training, strategic knowledge and football experience that already exists at Mamelodi Sundowns.

Club President, Dr Patrice Motsepe expressed that: “Mamelodi Sundowns is always looking for technical and scientific ways to improve its performances and to be a globally competitive football club. Although the club has achieved some great feats in the recent past, including winning the 2016 CAF Champions League, the African Continent’s highest honour; the 2017 CAF Super Cup, as well as in 2020 winning a record-breaking tenth Premier Soccer League title, there is still vast room for improvement in the club’s performances and methods.”

The agreement will see The Brazilians’ structures working alongside the sport science and medical staff at UP. In addition, the two parties will make use of UP’s facilities such as the High Performance Centre (HPC) and the Sport, Exercise Medicine and Lifestyle Institute (SEMLI). All of this will be done with the aim of improving what is on offer to all the players within the youth structures. “We must continue to inspire hope. People are still optimistic toward the development and growth of the youth.” said Dr Motsepe.

UP Vice-Chancellor and Principal Professor Tawana Kupe explained that, “In the world of high-performance sport, building strategic relationships and partnerships is crucial. Through finding ways of developing mutually beneficial relationships and partnerships, sporting organisations, clubs and professional teams are able to seek new and exciting ways to solve old and current challenges.”

Watch the signing event below:

In other news, Sundowns’ forward Peter Shalulile won the Player of the Month award:

