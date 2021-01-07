Water and Sanitation Deputy Minister David Mahlobo has Covid-19

Johannesburg – Water and Sanitation Deputy Minister David Mahlobo has become the latest executive member to test positive for Covid-19, the Presidency said.

The former State Security Minister received his results today, which were the outcome of the first test he underwent since the outbreak of the global pandemic in March.

“Deputy Minister Mahlobo remains in good spirits and is in self-quarantine at home. All those who have been in contact with him will also self-isolate in their respective homes,” a statement reads.

“As South Africa is currently undergoing the second wave of the pandemic, we wish Deputy Minister Mahlobo as well as the thousands of South Africans who are battling this disease a speedy recovery,” it adds.

The Presidency also sent condolences to those who lost their loved ones to Coronavirus.

This came as the country recorded a grim milestone of breaching the 20 000 mark of daily infections and deaths on Wednesday.

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize reported that 21 832 news cases were registered by Wednesday night while 844 South Africans succumbed to the deadly virus.

The news of Mahlobo contracting the virus came hot on the heels of Mkhize’s announcement that South Africa will be receiving 1,5 million doses of Astra Zeneca vaccine for health workers between this month and next month ( 1 million in January and 500 000 in February).

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author



George Matlala