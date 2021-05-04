Wedding bells ring for ‘Cashflow’ and Tumi Links

Johannesburg – Convicted forex trader Jabulani “Cashflow” Ngcobo is off the market.

Ngcobo had a hush-hush glitzy proposal event for his fiancée and wellknown influencer Tumi Links on Sunday at the upmarket Four Seasons Hotel in Johannesburg.

The event was attended by celebrities, including former Generations stars Connie Ferguson, Shauwn Mkhize, Ayanda Ncwane and Sophie Ndaba.

The couple, who has kept the relationship out of the public eye, has been together on and off for over four years.

Now Ngcobo is preparing to pay lobola for her at an undisclosed location due Covid-19 strict regulations.

“The wedding is around the corner. On Saturday, he will send his uncles to pay lobola in full to the Links. Tumi has been with Cashflow during the good and the bad times, it’s the right decision not only for them, but also for their kids,” said a source.

Another source told Sunday World: “He wants to keep the wedding private and exclusive to both families and friends due to Covid-19 regulations. Nobody wants to go there, have fun and later be arrested for breaking the rules. It’s definitely going to be held later this year.”

Ngcobo left many smitten when he had an aircraft flying over the hotel with a banner that read: “Will you marry me?” The controversial businessman is the founder and CEO of forex trader Cashflow Properties.

He became known as one of the youngest millionaires in Durban at 27.

His wife-to-be is a successful influencer with more than 280 000 followers on Instagram.

Her brand focuses on beauty and cosmetics.

Ngcobo admitted he was heading down the aisle.

“It’s true that I’m paying lobola. After all, she has been there for me through thick and thin and she is my baby mama. Time is not on my side and I choose her,” he said.

