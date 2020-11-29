Your weekend football round up so far

Johannesburg – Substitute Tshegofatso Mabasa saved Orlando Pirates and their goalkeeper Richard Ofori the blushes after netting a stoppage time equaliser to gift the Sea Robbers a hard- fought 1-1 stalemate at Orlando Stadium yesterday.

Baroka initially thought they had bagged maximum points after Ananias Gebhardt capitalised on Ofori’s blunder in the 47th minute, but Mabasa came off the bench to level matters and ensure that the Sea Robbers maintain their unbeaten streak in the DStv Premiership, now with there draws and two wins.

Pirates boasted a new midfield combo of Linda Mntambo and Nkanyiso Zulu. The duo started for the first time this season, rarely replacing Thabang Monare and Ben Motshwari in the starting XI respectively. Monare was dropped to the bench, while Motshwari didn’t even make the match day team.

At the other hand, Baroka deployed their usual starting line-up, with prodigal son Oscarine Masuluke starting his second match on the trot at the expense of skipper Elvis Chipezeze.

In the first half period, the Limpopo visitors absorbed pressure from Pirates but the Buccaneers hardly created any real opportunities apart from a headed effort by Zakhele Lepasa that was tipped over by Masuluke just a minute before the break.

The reason Pirates couldn’t really penetrate the Baroka defence was because of lacked creativity in the middle of the park, where Fortune Makaringe wasn’t at his best, with the new combo of Mntambo and Zungu also not convincing, especially with ball retention.

Baroka were quick off the blocks in the second stanza, taking the lead as early as the second minute of the half, courtesy of left-back Gebhardt. The Nambian reacted the quickest to pounce on Ofori’s error, giving Bakgaga the lead. Ofori mishandled a high ball from a corner-kick.

The game would eventually end in a draw as Mabasa, netting his second of the season, beat Masuluke after being teed up by Deon Hotto in the first minute of the referees added time.

Today Chippa United are at home as they take Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila in the only Premiership match at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Port Elizabeth, kick-off is at 3.30pm.

Other PSL results

Yesterday:

TS Galaxy 1, Golden Arrows 1.

Friday:

Maritzburg United 1, SuperSport United 2.

