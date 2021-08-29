When it comes to soccer, MaMkhize keeps her cards close to the chest

Johannesburg – Apart from her expensive taste and flashy lifestyle, Shauwn Mkhize, better known as “MaMkhize”, is considered a free-spirited individual who speaks from the heart.

But in the football fraternity, MaMkhize keeps her cards close to her chest and declines to share her plans and aspirations about Royal AM, a football outfit that made a dramatic entrance to the elite Premier Soccer League (PSL) with the purchase of Bloemfontein Celtic in a deal estimated to be worth about R50-million.

“Unfortunately, Shauwn is not doing any interviews at this time. Her focus and priority are on the new team and ensuring that the players are comfortable and adjusting to the changes,” reads her PR team’s response to Sunday World.

The acquisition of Phunya Sele Sele’s PSL status followed hot on the heels of a protracted legal battle in which Royal AM approached the court to be reinstated as the winners of the GladAfrica Championship.

Sandile Motha