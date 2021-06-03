While SA is loadshedding, some parts of Ekurhuleni are not

Johannesburg – While South Africans have been left in the dark, some parts of the City of Ekurhuleni were not because the city failed to implement Eskom’s loadshedding schedule.

Eskom and the City of Ekurhuleni have since reached an agreement on the implementation of load shedding.

According to Eskom, it has requested the City of Ekurhuleni in Gauteng to rectify the violation of its load shedding requirements on numerous occasions, in accordance with the parties’ electricity supply agreement.

“These pleas have yielded very little success with the municipality continuously failing to implement the required load shedding in its areas of supply,” Eskom said today.

However, in compliance with the requirements of the National Energy Regulator of South Africa, since May 31, the power utility has reduced the required load from the City of Ekurhuleni’s respective points of supply.

“Yesterday, the city acknowledged that they were unable to implement load shedding as required,” said Eskom.

The city has requested Eskom to continue implementing power cuts in its licensed area of supply as an interim measure.

“The city further agreed to communicate this agreement with Eskom to the municipality’s customers, and to publish the revised load shedding schedules.”

Eskom has urged customers from the City of Ekurhuleni to contact the municipality directly regarding this matter.

– SAnews.gov.za

