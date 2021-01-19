WHO boss says just 25 doses have been given to lowest-income country

Johannesburg – World Health Organisation (WHO) boss, Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, has issued a stark warning on the nationalism unfolding over the distribution of Covid-19 vaccines.

The WHO director general said several Member States have questioned whether high-income countries will keep the promises they have made to contribute to Covax, a global alliance of mostly low and middle-income countries that has pooled resources together to buy vaccines at a cheaper price and ensure their equitable distribution to save lives.

“As the first vaccines begin to be deployed, the promise of equitable access is at serious risk. More than 39 million doses of vaccine have now been administered in at least 49 higher-income countries. Just 25 doses have been given in one lowest-income country. Not 25 million; not 25 thousand; just 25,” he stressed.

Dr Tedros was addressing 48th session of the Executive Board. He further warned against the “me-first approach” adopted by rich countries.

“I need to be blunt: the world is on the brink of a catastrophic moral failure – and the price of this failure will be paid with lives and livelihoods in the world’s poorest countries. Even as they speak the language of equitable access, some countries and companies continue to prioritize bilateral deals, going around COVAX, driving up prices and attempting to jump to the front of the queue. This is wrong,” he said.

“44 bilateral deals were signed last year, and at least 12 have already been signed this year. The situation is compounded by the fact that most manufacturers have prioritized regulatory approval in rich countries where the profits are highest, rather than submitting full dossiers to WHO.”

